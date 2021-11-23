WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi-led Yemen coalition 'targets' Houthi missile site in Sanaa
Riyadh-led military alliance says its air strikes hit "legitimate" Houthi military sites in densely populated capital.
Saudi-led Yemen coalition 'targets' Houthi missile site in Sanaa
Houthi supporters rally to demand an end to the US support to the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 22, 2021. / Reuters
November 23, 2021

Violent explosions have rocked the northern neighbourhoods of Yemen's Sanaa city following raids by the Saudi-led coalition, according to residents.

Ahead of Tuesday's strikes, the coalition said it was launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the highly condensed capital, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The raids targeted two military sites, residents told Reuters news agency.

Houthi rebels acknowledged raids on a district of northern Sanaa without providing details of casualties or damage.

The coalition added that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.

READ MORE:Why the Houthis stormed the US embassy in Yemen

Drone attacks in Saudi

Recommended

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

READ MORE: Small businesses in Yemen fall victim to both war and a currency crash

Proxy war?

The conflict, seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in a military stalemate for years. 

The Houthis are pressing an offensive in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold, as well as in other areas in Yemen. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens