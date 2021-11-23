Violent explosions have rocked the northern neighbourhoods of Yemen's Sanaa city following raids by the Saudi-led coalition, according to residents.

Ahead of Tuesday's strikes, the coalition said it was launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the highly condensed capital, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The raids targeted two military sites, residents told Reuters news agency.

Houthi rebels acknowledged raids on a district of northern Sanaa without providing details of casualties or damage.

The coalition added that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.

Drone attacks in Saudi