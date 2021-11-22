At least five people have been killed and 40 others wounded after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late on Sunday, but police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.

No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.

Police said that there was a person of interest in custody.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place on Sunday.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered.

Mayor Shawn Reilly said that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

Unexpected tragedy