US Christmas parade turns deadly after vehicle plows into crowd
A red SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.
The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers' cellphones, with one video showing the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of several gunshots. / AA
November 22, 2021

At least five people have been killed and 40 others wounded after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late on Sunday, but police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.

No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.

Police said that there was a person of interest in custody.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place on Sunday.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. 

Mayor Shawn Reilly said that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

Unexpected tragedy

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. 

The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said.

“And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. 

“It was pretty horrifying. Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case, he told reporters without giving further details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
