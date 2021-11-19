BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan announces record $490B stimulus deal to boost pandemic recovery
The spending will include one-off cash handouts to families with children under 18 and will raise the wages of nurses and care workers.
Japan announces record $490B stimulus deal to boost pandemic recovery
The package announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be the third round of huge relief spending unleashed by the government since the pandemic began. / Reuters
November 19, 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up its patchy pandemic recovery.

The fresh stimulus, expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said in televised comments. 

"We have been able to build economic measures that will open the new society after the pandemic," Kishida said at policy talks between the cabinet and ruling coalition.

He said the fiscal spending of around 56 trillion yen was expected to rise as high as 79 trillion yen including other elements such as loans from funds.

READ MORE: Japan's economy shrinks more than expected in third quarter

Recommended

It will be the third round of huge relief spending unleashed by the government since the pandemic began – with former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe pouring 40 trillion yen and 38 trillion yen respectively into the economy in 2020. 

The spending will include one-off cash handouts to those aged 18 or under, and will also raise the wages of nurses and care workers, the Nikkei business daily and other major outlets reported.

Kishida triumphed in a general election last month, having pledged to unleash huge spending after his predecessor Suga stepped down, partly over his government's virus response.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV