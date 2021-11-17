Two explosions have hit the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least one person.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a majority Shia Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six others, including three women, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet on Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage.