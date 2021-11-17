WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly twin explosions hit Afghanistan's Kabul
A car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi killed one person and injured six people while a Taliban official said security was investigating another explosion in Karte 3.
Deadly twin explosions hit Afghanistan's Kabul
The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shia areas in the west of the city targeted several times. / AFP
November 17, 2021

Two explosions have hit the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least one person.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a majority Shia Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six others, including three women, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet on Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

A second explosion was also reported in the Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage.

Recommended

The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shia areas in the west of the city targeted several times.

Daesh-K claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dasht-e Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria