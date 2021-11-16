WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden, Xi to start arms control talks as China bolsters military might
The White House statement comes after presidents Biden and Xi met via teleconference in an effort to ease tensions between the world's top two economies.
Biden, Xi to start arms control talks as China bolsters military might
Biden, who took office in January, appears to be more interested in bilateral talks with China. / AFP
November 16, 2021

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have agreed during their virtual summit to work on organising talks between the nuclear-armed nations on arms control.

Biden and Xi met via teleconference for more than three hours late Monday in a bid to ease tensions between the world's top two economies and major geopolitical rivals.

"President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a conference.

"The two leaders agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions," he added.

Sullivan, a top aide to Biden, had been asked about Beijing's increasing military might.

The Pentagon recently confirmed that China in August carried out a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that would be difficult to defend against and has said that Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal more quickly than anticipated.

READ MORE:Biden, Xi agree to focus on cooling tensions in long virtual meeting

Recommended

Beginning strategic stability dialogue

While the United States and Russia have had a formal strategic stability dialogue since the days of the Cold War, producing several disarmament agreements, that is not the case between Washington and Beijing.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump repeatedly asked in vain that China be included in the US-Russian talks.

Biden, who took office in January, appears to be more interested in bilateral talks.

"That is not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue that is far more mature, has a much deeper history to it," Sullivan said.

"There's less maturity to that in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders did discuss these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to carry it forward from here."

READ MORE: Top thorny issues between US and China ahead of Xi-Biden virtual meet

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria