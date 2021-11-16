US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have agreed during their virtual summit to work on organising talks between the nuclear-armed nations on arms control.

Biden and Xi met via teleconference for more than three hours late Monday in a bid to ease tensions between the world's top two economies and major geopolitical rivals.

"President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a conference.

"The two leaders agreed that we would look to begin to carry forward discussions," he added.

Sullivan, a top aide to Biden, had been asked about Beijing's increasing military might.

The Pentagon recently confirmed that China in August carried out a test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that would be difficult to defend against and has said that Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal more quickly than anticipated.

READ MORE:Biden, Xi agree to focus on cooling tensions in long virtual meeting