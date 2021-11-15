WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan central bank to auction $10 million to support battered currency
Eligible banks and foreign exchange dealers have been invited to bid in the sale as economy goes into freefall.
Afghan central bank to auction $10 million to support battered currency
Afghanistan's economy has been crumbling following abrupt withdrawal of foreign support following Taliban takeover. / Reuters
November 15, 2021

Afghanistan's central bank has said it would sell 10 million dollars through an auction to banks and foreign exchange dealers as it seeks to support the afghani currency from a sharp fall in recent days.

The central bank invited eligible banks and foreign exchange dealers to bid in the sale on Tuesday. 

It said all successful bids had to be cleared in full by the end of the day.

"We assure our esteemed compatriots that the functioning of the country's banking system will soon return to normal and that the stability of the afghani will be maintained," the central bank said.

READ MORE:UN fund to help poverty hit Afghans endure winter without mass displacement

Recommended

Crumbling economy

With the abrupt withdrawal of foreign support following the Taliban victory in August, Afghanistan's economy has gone into freefall, putting a severe strain on the banking system which has set weekly withdrawal limits to stop a bank run.

Some $9 billion in central bank reserves held outside the country have also been frozen by the United States, despite growing calls for them to be released to help ease the financial squeeze that is strangling the economy.

According to a money exchanger in the main Sarai Shazada exchange, the afghani was quoted at 93.80 to the dollar. That was compared with a price of 91.20 four days ago.

READ MORE: UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports