Blast hits minibus in Afghan capital Kabul
The incident happened in Dasht-e-Barchi area, a Kabul suburb dominated by members of the mostly Shia Hazara community.
The blast is the latest in a series of attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks. / AP
November 13, 2021

At least six people were reported to have been killed and seven others wounded in a blast in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

A magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded on Saturday in a Shia-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi area in western Kabul, a Taliban official said.

There was no official confirmation of casualty numbers and no immediate claim of responsibility.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesperson, said in a tweet that an investigation was under way.

A local man who gave his name as Ismael, said he had reached the area a few minutes after the explosion, which occurred a day after an attack on a Sunni mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

"When I arrived, I saw the big flames," he said. "It was a minivan which was targeted by a sticky bomb."

He said a friend who had helped carried wounded to a nearby hospital said at least three or four people had been killed.

Images shared on social media showed flames and a thick cloud of black smoke spiralling into the sky.

At least two people suffered serious burn injuries, according to a director of a nearby hospital that specialises in burn cases.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
