Libya’s interim premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has announced that those who refuse to accept results of the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections will be sanctioned, following a decision reached by participants in the international conference for Libya.

Dbeibeh was speaking at a news conference on Friday at the end of the international dialogue in Paris. The diplomatic initiative was organized by France alongside Libya, Germany, Italy and the United Nations to provide international support for the continuation of the political transition and for the holding of timely elections.

It was also attended by Libya’s neighbors, regional organizations, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Dbeibeh said the conference managed to “reaffirm extremely important points which can pave the way for the organization of elections.”