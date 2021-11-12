WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon minister at heart of Gulf row floats resignation
Lebanese Information Minister Kordahi did not specify what guarantees he was seeking but they are believed to be a rollback of diplomatic measures taken by Gulf countries over his comments.
Lebanon minister at heart of Gulf row floats resignation
Interior Minister George Kordahi’s remarks on Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen angered a number of Gulf states. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

A Lebanese minister whose remarks on Yemen's war sparked a row with Gulf Arab states would consider resigning if diplomatic measures taken against his country are dropped.

"I haven't heard yet of any guarantees, not from domestic nor external powers, but if these guarantees come in ... then I am ready," Information Minister George Kordahi told reporters on Friday.

"I am not holding on to a ministerial position ... I am not in a position to challenge anyone," Kordahi said after meeting Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri.

Kordahi did not specify what guarantees he was seeking but they are thought to be a rollback of the diplomatic measures taken by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over his comments.

Last month, Kordahi criticised the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen during a pre-recorded interview.

His remarks angered Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which responded by recalling their ambassadors from Beirut.

READ MORE: Arab League seeks to ease Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic rift

Recommended

Row casts shadow over economic meltdown 

In addition to recalling its ambassador, Saudi Arabia banned Lebanese imports and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave the kingdom.

A security source said on Wednesday that Kuwait would also limit the number of visas it issues for Lebanese nationals as a result of the spat.

The standoff, which threatens to plunge Lebanon deeper into economic meltdown, has created rifts over Kordahi's resignation, with Lebanon's powerful Shia movement Hezbollah opposing such a move.

The Saudi foreign minister said this month that Hezbollah's dominance in Lebanon, and not just Kordahi's comments, had prompted the kingdom to take action.

More than 300,000 Lebanese live in Gulf Arab states, providing a key lifeline for its faltering economy, according to the Gulf Labour Markets and Migration think tank.

Saudi Arabia is Lebanon's third-largest export market, accounting for six percent of the country's exports in 2020, worth around $217 million, according to Lebanon's chamber of commerce. 

READ MORE: What’s behind the Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic rift?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports