Niantic is releasing a platform for building what it calls “real-world metaverse” apps, stitching together the digital and the real world.

Called Lightship, the platform will let mobile apps identify whether a user’s camera is pointed at the sky or water, map the surfaces and depth of an environment in real time, or place a virtual object behind a physical one.

Niantic, best known for creating Pokemon Go -one of the most successful mobile games ever- is also committing $20 million to fund new companies building AR apps.

The company is “opening the vault of tech that we’ve been using to build our products” to help others build “planet-scale AR apps,” CEO John Hanke says.

As from Monday, any developer can access most of Lightship software toolkit for free.

Niantic, however, will charge for a feature that can let multiple devices access shared AR experiences simultaneously.

