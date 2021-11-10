Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations amid reports of widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans.

"We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP (World Food Programme) have been detained in Semera," a UN spokeswoman told Reuters news agency on Wednesday, referring to the capital city of the northeastern region of Afar.

"We are liaising with the Government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention."

The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear.

On Tuesday, a UN spokesperson said at least 16 UN staff and dependents had been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The detained drivers were in addition to those detained staff, said an email seen by Reuters.

READ MORE:Foreign envoys optimistic over ending Ethiopia war through dialogue