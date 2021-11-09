China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour.

Beijing is strengthening its air, sea and land strike capabilities against the island, the ministry said in a biennial report released on Tuesday.

Those capabilities include imposing a "blockade against our critical harbours, airports and outbound flight routes, to cut off our air and sea lines of communication," the report added.

The report also warned that China is capable of striking all of Taiwan with its missile arsenal, including ballistic and cruise variants, and is also beefing up its ability to launch amphibious assaults on the island.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratic Taiwan under its control and has been ramping up military activity around the island, including repeatedly flying war planes into Taiwan's air defence zone.

'Asymmetric warfare'