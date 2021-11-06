Four women have been killed in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, as local sources identified at least one of the victims as a rights activist.

Two suspects have been arrested after the four bodies were found at a house in the city, Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khosti said on Saturday.

"The arrested people have admitted in initial interrogation that the women were invited to the house by them. Further investigations are under way and the case has been referred to court," he added.

Khosti did not identify the victims, but sources in Mazar-i-Sharif told AFP news agency that one of the dead was a women's rights activist and university lecturer, Frozan Safi.

Three sources in Mazar-i-Sharif said that they had heard the women received a call that they thought was an invitation to join an evacuation flight and were picked up by a car, only to be found dead later.

'I was really scared'

"I knew one of those women, Frozan Safi," a female employee of an international organisation told AFP, on condition of anonymity.