Israel's parliament has passed a national budget for the first time in three years, avoiding a November deadline that would have triggered fresh elections.

MPs approved on Thursday a 609 billion shekel ($194 billion) spending plan for 2021 and are to resume debate later in the day on a 573 billion shekel package for next year.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett celebrated on Twitter, writing that “after years of chaos – we formed a government, we overcame the Delta variant, and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel.”

The legislature voted 61-59 vote in favour of the 2021 budget in a test for Bennett's coalition of right-wing, centrist, left-wing and Palestinian parties.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had addressed lawmakers during the debate, accusing Bennett of leading "a government of liars".

"We must bring down this irresponsible government," he told MPs.

Bennett retorted that the opposition under the former premier's leadership was seeking only "chaos."

"We want stability," he said.