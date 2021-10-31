Demonstrators have gathered in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to show solidarity with political prisoners held in Russia.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists last month and raided their homes, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for Tatars in Crimea.

Following the arrests, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help with the release of its citizens in New York, where they had attended the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.