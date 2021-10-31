WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters gather in Ukraine to show solidarity with Russian-held prisoners
Last Month, Russian security forces arrested five Crimean Tatars, including Nariman Dzhelyal, the deputy head of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly.
Protesters gather in Ukraine to show solidarity with Russian-held prisoners
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine on February 26, 2014. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2021

Demonstrators have gathered in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to show solidarity with political prisoners held in Russia.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists last month and raided their homes, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for Tatars in Crimea.

READ MORE:Crimean Tatars: ‘Religious persecution made us more strong and united’

Following the arrests, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help with the release of its citizens in New York, where they had attended the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Recommended

Saturday's demonstration took place in Kyiv's Independence Square, with prominent Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar political figures in attendance.

“We should never forget about them [the political prisoner] and continue the struggle for them,” Crimean Tatar National Assembly member Gayana Yukselv told Anadolu Agency.

Crimean Tatars are an Turkic ethnic group indigenous to Crimea. Many have opposed Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 in a move that hasn't been recognised by most of the world's nations and triggered Western sanctions against Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque