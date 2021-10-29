Seals and prints determined to belong to a female administrator named Matiya have been discovered during excavations carried out in the ancient city of Carchemish in southeastern Turkey’s Gaziantep province.

The findings were among dozens of clay seals belonging to the highest officials in a hierarchical order unearthed by an excavation team headed by Nicolo Marchetti, an archaeology professor at the University of Bologna in Italy, according to a statement on Thursday by the Gaziantep metropolitan municipality.

It was determined that two-thirds of the Anatolian hieroglyphic seal impressions belonged to Matiya from the period defined as the "Late Bronze Age."

A bulla, an amulet worn like a locket, containing seal impressions belonging to Piradu, one of the important merchants of the Middle Assyrian Kingdom, was also found during the excavations, said the statement.

Women's roles, Hittite-Assyrian relations

The new discoveries are expected to shed light on the role of women in state governance during the Hittite Empire.