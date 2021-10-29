Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations says that his country will not be lectured by those violating human rights and humanitarian laws, in a statement to the General Assembly on Thursday, October 28.

The representative Feridun Sinirlioglu's statement was in response to his Chinese counterpart Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN a day earlier. Shung called on Ankara to comply with international humanitarian law in Syria.

Holding Turkey responsible for a decrease in the water level in the Euphrates River as well as water outages at the Allouk Water Station in northern Syria, China's diplomatic representative also accused Turkey of occupying northeastern Syria.

Responding to the allegations, Sinirlioglu said Turkey would not learn from those who violate international human rights law and humanitarian law.

“We don’t need any lecture from those who violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law," said Sinirlioglu.