Pakistan has sought an explanation after the reported killing of a Pakistani prisoner in custody in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The killing of Pakistani prisoner Zia Mustafa, who had been in Indian custody since 2003 under "mysterious circumstances," was not only “intriguing” but also raised serious questions about the well-being, safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in India, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

"Regrettably, this is not the first such incident. In the past as well, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the dastardly Indian practice of extra-judicial killing of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners in fake encounters," the statement added.