Indian envoy summoned over reported killing of Pakistani prisoner
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the killing of Zia Mustafa, who was imprisoned in India for the last 18 years, raised serious questions about the safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in the country.
October 28, 2021

Pakistan has sought an explanation after the reported killing of a Pakistani prisoner in custody in Indian-administered Kashmir. 

The killing of Pakistani prisoner Zia Mustafa, who had been in Indian custody since 2003 under "mysterious circumstances," was not only “intriguing” but also raised serious questions about the well-being, safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in India, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

"Regrettably, this is not the first such incident. In the past as well, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the dastardly Indian practice of extra-judicial killing of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners in fake encounters," the statement added.

A protest was lodged with the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad during a summons to the Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday, October 28. 

Islamabad urged New Delhi to "urgently authenticate this particular incident, undertake a credible and transparent investigation into it, ensure justice, and hold the perpetrators to account."

