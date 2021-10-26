Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir are investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under a harsh anti-terror law for celebrating India's loss to arch-rival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket game.

Police officials said on Tuesday that some students and staff at the government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the match on Sunday, calling it “anti-national” activity.

A police spokesman said authorities on Monday registered preliminary investigations at two police stations in the city of Srinagar under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police said the suspects were yet to be identified and officers were using videos of the celebrations on social media in an attempt to name them.

The anti-terror law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate individuals as terrorists.

Police can detain people for six months without producing any evidence, and the accused can subsequently be imprisoned for up to seven years. Rights activists have called the law draconian.

READ MORE:Pakistan wallops India by 10 wicket for first-ever victory at T20 World Cup

'Long live Pakistan'