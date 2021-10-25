Mali's interim government has expelled the representative of West African bloc ECOWAS from the conflict-ridden country, the government said, over "actions incompatible with his status".

Hamidou Boly has 72 hours to leave the Sahel state.

"The government of the Republic of Mali has decided to declare the ECOWAS special representative in Mali persona non grata, in view of his actions that are incompatible with his status," according to a government statement broadcast on state television on Monday.

Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told state television that Boly "engaged with groups and individuals, from civil society as well as the political world and even the world of the press, who undertake activities hostile to the transition" back to democratic government.

He urged ECOWAS to name a new representative to Bamako "who is aware of the limits of their mandate".

Political turmoil

The expulsion comes at a time of growing pressure on Mali's military rulers to return power to civilians.

The country slid into political turmoil last year, culminating in a putsch led by Colonel Assimi Goita in August 2020 against president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.