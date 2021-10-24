WORLD
3 MIN READ
Khamenei urges 'sinned' Arab states to reverse Israel normalisations
"It is an act against Muslim unity, they must return from this path and make up for this big mistake," said Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei urges 'sinned' Arab states to reverse Israel normalisations
"If the unity of Muslims is achieved, the Palestinian question would definitely be resolved in the best fashion," Khamenei said. / Reuters Archive
October 24, 2021

Arab nations that normalised ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, urged Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

"Some governments have unfortunately made errors -- have made big errors and have sinned in normalising (their relations) with the usurping and oppressive Zionist regime," Khamenei said on Sunday, referring to Israel.

"It is an act against Muslim unity, they must return from this path and make up for this big mistake," Khamenei added, in a speech marking a public holiday honouring the birth of the Prophet Mohammed.

Iran has in the four decades since the 1979 revolution positioned itself as a strong defender of the Palestinian cause.

"If the unity of Muslims is achieved, the Palestinian question would definitely be resolved in the best fashion," Khamenei said.

READ MORE:Arab wavering on Palestine serves the interests of both Iran and Netanyahu

Recommended

'Shocking response'

Shortly after Khamenei's speech, Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, vowed to inflict many "billions of dollars" worth of damage in a "shocking response" if Israel strikes Tehran's nuclear programme.

The tweet by the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council came in response to Israeli media reports that $1.5 billion (five billion shekels) had been approved to prepare the military for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear programme.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all agreed to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, as Washington under the administration of then US president Donald Trump made Arab-Israeli rapprochement a foreign policy priority.

Egypt and Jordan were until last year the only two Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel.

READ MORE: Israel, UAE ministers in US as Biden seeks to expand normalisation

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan