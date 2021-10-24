Pro-military protesters have briefly blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan’s capital amid growing tensions between the generals and the pro-democracy movement.

In an escalation on Sunday, pro-military demonstrators cut off major roads and bridges, including the Nile Street and Mec Nimr Bridge, according to activist and rights defender Tahani Abbas.

“What is happening ... is an official coup sponsored by Burhan,” she said.

Later in the day, security forces dispersed the protesters using tear gas to open the blocked roads. Video on social media purportedly showed protesters fleeing over the bridge and on Nile Street.

The current crisis surfaced with a coup attempt in September, with protests raging in the country since.

Officials blamed al Bashir loyalists for the move. But the generals lashed out at the civilian part of the government, accusing politicians of seeking government posts rather than helping ease people’s economic suffering.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, said that dissolving the government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok could resolve the ongoing political crisis.

READ MORE:Thousands of military supporters rally in Sudan against government

Rival protests