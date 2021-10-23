Ukraine expects a clear stance from Germany on Russia’s “weaponization” of natural gas, Ukraine’s top diplomat said on Friday.

Dmytro Kuleba’s remark came during a news conference alongside Moldavian Foreign and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu.

Commenting on the election victory of pro-European Moldavian President Maia Sandu, Kuleba drew attention to Sandu’s participation in the Crimean Platform on August 23.

Ukraine also supports the territorial integrity of Moldova, he noted.

Energy security was among issues discussed in his meeting with Popescu, said Kuleba. “We provided Moldova with natural gas before. Our cooperation in this domain will continue.”