The Spanish National Court on Friday backtracked on its decision to extradite Venezuela’s former head of military intelligence Hugo Carvajal Barrios to the US.

The judges said a formal error that was brought to the court’s attention by Carvajal’s defense team has led to the extradition being suspended, for now.

On Wednesday, the same court had approved handing him over to US authorities. This was expected to take place as soon as Saturday.

Carvajal, nicknamed El Pollo (The Chicken), served as the intelligence chief under former President Hugo Chavez and President Nicolas Maduro for several years. He was also a politician, diplomat, and a major general in the Venezuelan army.

Carvajal was arrested in Madrid last month. The US accuses him of participating in large-scale drug trafficking activities as a Venezuelan government official, including a 5.6-ton cocaine shipment.

In the US, he faces charges such as participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy, which could give him life behind bars.

In 2019, he dramatically broke with Maduro’s government, accusing it of corruption, authoritarianism, and drug trafficking. He also came out in support of opposition leader Juan Guido.