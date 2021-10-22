Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Russia as the country reported 37,141 new cases and 1,064 deaths in the past 24 hours.

It was the second successive daily case record on Friday and the fourth straight day of record deaths this week, a surge that has prompted authorities to reintroduce restrictions and renew calls for people to get vaccinated.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from October.

In light of not coping well with the pandemic, Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week, the city's mayor has said.