The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them.

In purported footage shot on Wednesday but released on Thursday on social media, a man named Wilson Joseph, wearing a purple suit and surrounded by armed men, stands in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang.

"Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.

A senior US official speaking on condition of anonymity said the video appeared to be genuine.

"As far as I know, the video that appeared online today is legitimate," the official told reporters late Thursday.

"It’s not a fake video as far as we can tell right now."

"We are in contact with the Christian Aid Missionaries. We are in contact constantly with Haitian National Police. The FBI is on the ground in Haiti and in contact with all the parties involved," the official added.