WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN concerned over recent violence in northwestern Syria
The recent escalation is the most significant increase in hostilities in northwest Syria since a ceasefire agreement was reached in March 2020.
UN concerned over recent violence in northwestern Syria
Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. / AP
October 20, 2021

The UN is "deeply concerned" about over increasing hostilities in northwestern Syria in recent months.

Farhan Haq, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a news conference on Wednesday that hostilities are affecting civilians.

He said artillery shelling in Idlib left one civilian dead and four injured on Tuesday.

"Artillery shelling was also reported in other parts of Idlib and in Western Aleppo. Today, several civilian casualties have been reported following artillery shelling in Ariha town, south of the city of Idlib," said Haq.

READ MORE: Syrian regime shelling in Idlib kills several civilians, including children

Surge in violence

Recommended

The recent escalation is the most significant increase in hostilities in northwest Syria since a ceasefire agreement in March 2020. 

"The UN condemns all violence in Syria. We remind all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, including the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks and the obligation to take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure," he added.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. 

The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

READ MORE: Assad forces kill many civilians in an attack on northwestern Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines