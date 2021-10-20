The UN is "deeply concerned" about over increasing hostilities in northwestern Syria in recent months.

Farhan Haq, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a news conference on Wednesday that hostilities are affecting civilians.

He said artillery shelling in Idlib left one civilian dead and four injured on Tuesday.

"Artillery shelling was also reported in other parts of Idlib and in Western Aleppo. Today, several civilian casualties have been reported following artillery shelling in Ariha town, south of the city of Idlib," said Haq.

Surge in violence