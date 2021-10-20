WORLD
United response urged to tackle rising extreme-right violence in EU
European Union's equality commissioner Helena Dalli's speech was prompted by an assault earlier this month on a union headquarters in Rome.
In Italy's Parliament, lawmakers from left-leaning, centrist and populist parties have been demanding that the government issue a decree ordering the outlawing of Forza Nuova (New Force). / Reuters
October 20, 2021

The European Union's equality commissioner has called for a united, swift response to rising extreme-right violence in Europe following the recent storming of union offices in Rome by neo-fascist sympathisers.

Commissioner Helena Dalli was addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament about right-wing extremism and racism in Europe on Wednesday. 

The session was prompted by an assault earlier this month on a union headquarters in Rome by members of a small, extreme-right political party, Forza Nuova, who include neo-fascist sympathisers.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands take to the streets of Rome in anti-fascist rally

'Hatred, violence and intolerance'

Dalli said “hatred, violence and intolerance” are no longer hiding in the “dark corners” of the internet or in clandestine organisations but are more and more erupting into the mainstream, “risking the undermining of democracy.” She called for a “prompt and comprehensive response” to the rise of fascism on the continent.

Recommended

In the debate that followed, some parliamentarians lamented that extreme-left violence isn’t eliciting the same concern. Others called for the strongest condemnation of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and nationalism in Europe.

In Italy's Parliament, lawmakers from left-leaning, centrist and populist parties have been demanding that the government issue a decree ordering the outlawing of Forza Nuova (New Force).

One of the founders of Forza Nuova is Roberto Fiore, a former member of the European Parliament. 

He was among those arrested for investigation of the October 9 storming and sacking of the left-leaning CGIL labor confederation headquarters. 

The assault was launched after hundreds of angry protesters broke off from a noisy but peaceful rally against an Italian government workplace rule aimed at combating Covid-19.

READ MORE: Why is there a growing far-right threat in Italy?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
