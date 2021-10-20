The European Union's equality commissioner has called for a united, swift response to rising extreme-right violence in Europe following the recent storming of union offices in Rome by neo-fascist sympathisers.

Commissioner Helena Dalli was addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament about right-wing extremism and racism in Europe on Wednesday.

The session was prompted by an assault earlier this month on a union headquarters in Rome by members of a small, extreme-right political party, Forza Nuova, who include neo-fascist sympathisers.

'Hatred, violence and intolerance'

Dalli said “hatred, violence and intolerance” are no longer hiding in the “dark corners” of the internet or in clandestine organisations but are more and more erupting into the mainstream, “risking the undermining of democracy.” She called for a “prompt and comprehensive response” to the rise of fascism on the continent.