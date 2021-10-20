Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian regime troops have exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour, killing at least 14.

The explosions, which also left several wounded, happened at a busy intersection, near a main bus transfer point where commuters and schoolchildren typically converge.

After the blasts, Syrian regime TV showed footage of smoke rising from a charred bus as soldiers hosed down the vehicle and onlookers flocked to a nearby bridge to watch.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

A military source said the bombs were detonated as the bus passed near the Hafez al Assad bridge, close to the national museum in the heart of the capital.

"We hadn't seen violence of that type in a long time," a fruit vendor who gave his name as Salman said.