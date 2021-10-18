The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said he hopes EU and Iranian diplomats would meet soon to try and revive nuclear talks.

"You never know, I am more optimistic today than yesterday," Borrell said on Monday.

But he declined to confirm reports of a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported that Iran's foreign minister gave the date on Sunday, citing an Iranian lawmaker.

A senior EU official last week confirmed that meetings were planned in Brussels, rather than Vienna, but gave no date.

"No confirmation yet, but things are getting better and I hope we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the days to come," Borrell said in Luxembourg as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.

EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran last Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear-negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers.

