Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that in the coming period, Turkey would pursue its struggle in Syria against terror groups and the Bashar al Assad regime in "a very different way".

Turkey is preparing for possible further military action against the US-backed YPG terror group in northern Syria if talks on the issue with the United States and Russia fail, two Turkish officials said.

President Erdogan said this week Ankara was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria and that the YPG terror attack that killed two Turkish police officers was "the final straw".

Turkey said the police in Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched from Tel Rifaat by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

"It is essential that the areas, notably the Tel Rifaat region from which attacks are constantly carried out against us, are cleansed," one senior official told Reuters.

Turkish forces have launched three operations in the last five years, liberating hundreds of kilometres of the border strip from terrorism and pushing around 30 km into northern Syria.

Timing unclear

The time and nature of any further Turkish military action were unclear. The official said the military and national intelligence agency (MIT) were making preparations.

"The decision for this has been taken and the necessary coordination will be done with particular countries. This subject will be discussed with Russia and the United States," he added.