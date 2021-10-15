The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services fuelling doubts about his mental health.

"He was handed over to health services on Thursday evening after an evaluation of his health condition," prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen said on Friday.

Doubts have arisen about the mental health of the attacker, identified as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen, and whether he can be held legally responsible for his actions.

He has confessed to the killings.

Meanwhile, a judge ruled Brathen can be held in custody for an initial four weeks while the probe continues.

Motive unclear

While police have said the attack was probably an act of terror, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of mental health problems.

"There is no doubt that the actual act appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it's important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect," the head of Norway's intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.

"This is a person who has been in and out of the health system for some time," Sjovold said.

He has confessed to killing five people and injuring three in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg, using a bow and arrows and other undisclosed weapons before police managed to arrest him.