Over two dozen nations have resolved to battle collectively against the global and escalating threat posed by cyber-extortionists, following a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit.

The United States gathered the countries – with the notable exception of Russia – to unify and boost efforts to fight cybercrime that is transnational, on the rise, and potentially devastating.

"The threat of ransomware is complex and global in nature and requires a shared response," the joint summit statement said, adding the nations "recognize the need for urgent action, common priorities and complementary efforts."

These attacks involve breaking into an entity's networks to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the key to unlock it.

Stronger digital security and offline backups as well as collectively targeting the laundering of the attacks' proceeds were identified as crucial steps in the fight.

"We will consider all national tools available in taking action against those responsible for ransomware operations threatening critical infrastructure and public safety," the statement said.

READ MORE:At least 99 countries affected by global cyber attacks

Resolve to work together