Bangladesh police have shot dead four people after hundreds vandalised several Hindu temples across the Muslim-majority nation, officials have said.

Police opened fire on a mob of over 500 people late Wednesday following furore over footage of a Quran being placed on the knee of a figure of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman during a religious festival.

In the main incident, a group of people attacked a Hindu temple and clashed with police in the southern town of Hajiganj, leaving four dead and nearly two dozen injured, including 15 police officers, local police chief Milon Mahmud told AFP.

A police inspector confirmed the four were shot dead.

Two Hindus were also killed and some 150 others were injured on Wednesday, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik told AFP, with at least 80 makeshift temples attacked.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are in fear," Pramanik said, adding two more attacks took place on Thursday.

The Hindu temple where the alleged desecration took place was among those assaulted, police inspector Monir Ahmed told AFP, adding that 40 people were arrested at the site.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who said there were also attempts to ransack the homes of some Hindus, vowed to track down the alleged perpetrators.

In a statement, the government ordered a probe into the violence and "urged everyone to keep religious harmony, peace and security".

Paramilitary border guards were deployed in 22 of the country's 64 districts to provide security to festival goers during the nation's largest Hindu celebration.

Local news site Bdnews24.com, as well as other major Bangladesh news outlets, reported that police had detained a Muslim man named Fayez for allegedly sharing video of the incident.