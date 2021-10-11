Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday the three economists - David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens - have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.

Last year's prize went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the tricky problem of making auctions run more efficiently.

It also created an endearing moment when one had to knock on the other's door in the middle of the night to wake him up and tell him they had won.

Last week, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.