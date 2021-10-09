A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers has been tipped to win tight two-day Czech elections as the first day of voting ended on Friday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his brushes with the law.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician.

Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.

He slammed the allegations as a smear campaign, and opinion polls still peg the former communist as the election favourite, with support reaching up to 30 percent.

Voting at a Prague school on a sunny Friday afternoon, teacher Jakub Kratochvil told AFP he wanted change.

"I want Babis to quit. I want a more transparent democracy, I want to get rid of his criminal cases, and I want international respect for us. It has been a shame so far," he said.

Another Prague voter, Alexandr Slaby, also called for a replacement, saying laws adopted by the Babis government were "obviously tailored to his needs and those of his companies rather than the people.”

But, as he cast his ballot in the northern town of Lovosice, Babis called for "stability for this unstable period.”

"We should not change the government now," he said.

Polling stations will reopen at 0600 GMT on Saturday and close at 1200 GMT, with the results expected later on Saturday.

'Textbook populism'

"The key question is whether the populist policy will prevail over traditional and more responsible politicians," said Tomas Lebeda, an analyst at Palacky University in the eastern city of Olomouc.