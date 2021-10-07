Saudi Arabia’s prolonged takeover of the English Premier League football club Newcastle United is imminent which means ending Mike Ashley’s 14 year ownership of the club.

The takeover deal by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF) is reportedly worth £305million ($415 million) and it could even be signed within the next 24 hours.

One of the main obstacles for the takeover deal was Saudi ban on Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports, the international company holding the rights to broadcast the Premier League across the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Qatari beIN Sports said that Saudi Arabia will soon lift the ban on it.

“We have been informed that Saudi Arabia’s 4.5 year illegal ban on beIN SPORTS is going to be reversed soon,” the Qatari media group said in a statement.

"We have also been approached by Saudi for them to settle our legal cases, including our $1 billion investment arbitration," beIN's statement added.

A court case, brought by beIN under international arbitration and in which the company claimed over $1 billion in damages against Saudi Arabia, is still pending. The arbitration will be held in London.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) suspended beIN channels in 2017 and "permanently canceled" the broadcaster's licence last year amid a bitter dispute between Riyadh and Doha, which was resolved in January.