When Daykundi province fell into the hands of the Taliban on August 14, roughly 34 members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) thought that the only thing they could do was seek safety in the Khidir district.

They had the government's military equipment and weapons with them. Thus, it couldn't be too difficult for them to survive until they find that vital safety.

But things did not work as they had hoped. The Taliban had already begun to establish its own authority over wide fragments of the region.

Day by day, their hope of finding protection faded away. And eventually, surrender seemed the only option.

Mohammad Azim Sedaqat, one of the members of the security forces, led the surrender and arranged to decommission the group’s weapons in front of the Taliban. Ultimately, on August 29, the men discussed surrendering fully to the Taliban as this was the only way out.

The blood-drenched day

On 30 August, about 300 Taliban fighters accompanied by a convoy came to Dahani Qul village where the ANDSF members, some with their families, were staying.

The former government security forces were now facing their long-standing fear of being hunted down by the Taliban.

The ANDSF members immediately left the area with their families and hit the road with their vehicles. However, one vehicle remained stuck close to Kahor village and triggered the horrific and bloody events that were considered war crimes.

The Taliban fighters caught up with them and started a constant fire on the crowd of people. Masuma, a 17-year-old girl and a civilian were shot dead, as they desperately tried to flee amid the gunfire.

Soon after, one of the ANDSF members shot back, killing one Taliban fighter and injuring another.

As the Taliban's assault continued with non-stop shooting, they killed two ANDSF members, who were outgunned and outnumbered, as they made attempts to flee with their families.

Seeing the bloodshed, the ANDSF members began to surrender to avoid getting killed. But on the contrary, they were signing their own death warrant without realizing it. After nine more ANDSF members surrendered, the Taliban immediately took them to a nearby river basin and executed them, the report said.