Since the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, New Zealand has drawn international attention for their successful policies on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

After a peak in cases in April 2020, with the highest number of cases in one day reaching over eighty, New Zealand had taken strict measures to stop the outbreak.

These restrictions proved to be successful as cases decreased, and New Zealand eventually reached zero cases. This achievement was maintained for months until a change in circumstances with the highly contagious Delta variant outbreak.

On 17 August 2021, New Zealand went into lockdown after a Delta case was detected. This was the first case in the country after six months of zero cases.

Despite the immediate lockdown, the country could not get ahead of a new coronavirus spread and cases peaked again in late August 2021.

At a news conference today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed that the lockdown since August 17 was the right choice for New Zealand despite not eliminating coronavirus cases.