WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran carries out military drills near Azerbaijan border
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has criticised Iran's military exercises, questioning the timing of the drills held amid escalating tensions along the border.
Iran carries out military drills near Azerbaijan border
A member of the Iranian army takes part in a military exercise dubbed "Fatehan of Kheibar", in the northwestern parts of Iran on October 1, 2021. / Reuters
October 1, 2021

The Iranian army's ground forces have begun holding manoeuvres near the country's border with Azerbaijan, despite criticism from its neighbour.

Artillery, drones and helicopters will participate in the drills,  the state TV said on Friday, without elaborating on how long they would last or where exactly they would be held. Iran occasionally holds such events, saying it wants to assess combat readiness and demonstrate capabilities.

The exercises come amid escalating tensions along the border.

"We respect good neighbourly relations but we do not tolerate the presence of Zionist regime (Israeli) elements and Islamic State terrorists in the region," ground forces commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari told state TV.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had criticised the Iranian war games in an interview published on Monday.

"Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It's their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?" he told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

READ MORE:Why is Iran deploying troops on its border with Azerbaijan?

Recommended

His comments were rebuffed by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The drills carried out by our country in the northwest border areas ... are a question of sovereignty," Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 km (430 miles).

A major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, Israel came under diplomatic fire from Armenia during last year's conflict between the Caucasus neighbours.

READ MORE:Could the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict spill over into Iran?

Ethnic Azeris make up around 10 million of Iran's 83 million people.

READ MORE:Iran's state-run media avoids discussing the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump