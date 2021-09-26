Iceland's government was poised to win a clear majority in Saturday's election, partial results have showed, though it remained to be seen if Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir's left-right coalition would agree to continue in power together.

The three-party coalition has brought Iceland four years of stability after a decade of crises.

With more than a third of votes counted, Jakobsdottir's Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party were together credited with 41 of 63 seats in parliament, up from the 33 seats they held previously, early results showed on early Sunday.

Jakobsdottir's future uncertain

But the Left-Green Movement was seen losing ground to its right-wing partners, putting Jakobsdottir's future as prime minister - and the coalition itself - in doubt.

"We will have to see how the governmental parties are doing together and how we are doing," Jakobsdottir told AFP, as the partial results showed her party losing one seat in parliament from the 11 it won in 2017.

A clear picture of the political landscape was however only expected to emerge later on Sunday when all votes had been counted.

A total of eight parties are expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.

The splintered political landscape makes it tricky to predict which parties could ultimately end up forming a coalition.

"I know that the results will be complicated, it will be complicated to form a new government," Jakobsdottir said.

The largest party looked set to remain the Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni Benediktsson, the current finance minister and a former prime minister is eyeing Jakobsdottir's job.

It was seen gaining two seats, to 18.

"These numbers are good, (it's a) good start to the evening," he told public broadcaster RUV.

But the election's big winner appeared to be the centre-right Progressive Party, which was seen gaining five seats, to 13.