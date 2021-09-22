WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN releases emergency funds to save Afghan health system from collapse
UN aid chief warns in a statement that "medicines, medical supplies and fuel are running out in Afghanistan."
UN releases emergency funds to save Afghan health system from collapse
A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. / Reuters
September 22, 2021

The United Nations aid chief has said he had released $45 million in emergency funds to help prevent Afghanistan's battered healthcare system from collapsing.

Martin Griffiths, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, warned in a statement that "medicines, medical supplies and fuel are running out in Afghanistan."

"Cold chains are compromised. Essential health-care workers are not being paid," he said.

Afghanistan's healthcare system was plunged into crisis after the Taliban swept into power last month, complicating aid deliveries and leaving many health facilities understaffed.

In a bid to avert catastrophe, Griffiths said he was releasing funds from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund to boost life-saving support in Afghanistan.

Recommended

"Allowing Afghanistan's healthcare delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous," he said.

"People across the country would be denied access to primary health care such as emergency caesarian sections and trauma care."

The funds, he said, would go to the UN's health and children's agencies, allowing them with the help of partner NGOs to keep hospitals, Covid-19 centres and other health facilities operating until the end of the year.

"The UN is determined to stand by the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need," Griffiths said. 

READ MORE: Aid agencies warn Afghanistan's healthcare system at risk of collapse

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules