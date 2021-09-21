Britain's defence minister has apologised and suspended one official after his department accidentally revealed the email addresses of more than 250 Afghan interpreters seeking to move to the UK.

Ben Wallace told parliament on Tuesday that the error, which saw the hundreds of Afghans openly included rather than blind copied on a weekly email sent out late afternoon Monday, was "unacceptable".

Vulnerable recipients who are potentially eligible for relocation following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan had been warned as soon as the blunder was spotted and given advice on what to do, he said.

"It is an unacceptable level of service... and on behalf of the ministry defence I apologise," Wallace told MPs.

"To say I was angered by this was an understatement and I immediately directed investigations take place," he added.

"One individual has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and processes for data handling and correspondence processing have already been changed."

Life of interpreters at risk

Wallace confirmed the email was sent by a Defence Ministry official to a group of Afghans potentially eligible for relocation to Britain and includes around 260 still inside Afghanistan.

Many of the email addresses also contained photographs.

An interpreter told the BBC the mistake "could cost the life of interpreters, especially for those who are still in Afghanistan".

'Criminally negligent'