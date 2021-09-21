WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia 'was responsible' for dissident Litvinenko killing: European court
The court found that "there was also a strong prima facie case that, in killing Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun had been acting on the direction or control of the Russian authorities". Kremlin rejects the ruling.
Russia 'was responsible' for dissident Litvinenko killing: European court
May 10, 2002 photo from files showing Alexander Litvinenko, former KGB spy and author of the book "Blowing Up Russia: Terror From Within" photographed at his home in London. (File photo) / AP
September 21, 2021

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko with the radioactive substance Polonium.

Litvinenko died after drinking tea laced with the radioactive isotope at a London hotel in a case that has weighed on relations between Britain and Russia ever since.

Before dying, Litvinenko issued a message blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning.

"Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," the Strasbourg-based court said.

Russian rejected the ruling, saying it is "groundless".

READ MORE:Litvinenko murder has hallmarks of an opera - composer

'Target of the operation'

Responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko's widow Marina, the ECHR said it established "beyond reasonable doubt" that the assassination had been carried out by Russian citizens Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun.

The pair had travelled to the British capital with the aim of killing him, the court found.

Recommended

"The planned and complex operation involving the procurement of a rare deadly poison, the travel arrangements for the pair, and repeated and sustained attempts to administer the poison indicated that Mr Litvinenko had been the target of the operation," it said.

It added that there was also a "strong prima facie case that, in killing Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun had been acting on the direction or control of the Russian authorities."

READ MORE:Putin has a chemical weapons problem

Russia had not attempted to show in the case that the pair were acting as part of a "rogue operation" and had also failed to rebut the case in favour of state involvement.

The court thus found "that Mr Litvinenko's assassination was imputable to Russia," it said.

Critics of the Kremlin see the Litvinenko killing as one in a line of assassination plots ordered by Russia, including the attempted poisonings of former agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018 and opposition leader Alexey Navanly in Siberia in 2020.

The Kremlin denies the charges.

READ MORE:A list of Russian dissidents Moscow is accused of targeting

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites