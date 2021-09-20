World stocks sank as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs.

Sentiment is being dented by strong inflation, the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging infections with the Delta variant of coronavirus, and signs of weakness in the global recovery.

Wall Street followed Asia and Europe down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 1.7 percent at the open and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.8 percent.

Hong Kong earlier dived 3.3 percent, spearheading Asian losses, with Evergrande widely expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week.

Europe also tanked, with London losing 1.5 percent and Paris down 2.2 percent, while Frankfurt's newly expanded index dropped 2.6 percent in afternoon deals.

World oil prices pared earlier losses but remained lower on energy demand worries.

Meltdown ramifications

In a sign of the risk aversion rippling through markets, China sovereign credit default swaps jumped to a near one-year high, while the cost of insuring against European corporate bond defaults leapt to the highest since late May.

China sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) jumped nine basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 45 bps, the highest since early October, IHS Markit data showed.

With all eyes on Evergrande, "Investors are not sure whether Chinese authorities will be able to contain the fallout from a possible disorderly collapse of the heavily indebted company," Thinkmarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada said.

"This could have repercussions on many other companies. So, the contagion risks may be much wider than the markets currently expect," he added.

Evergrande, one of China's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion.