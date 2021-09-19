Lufthansa has said it would launch a capital increase that was expected to raise $2.51 billion to pay back part of a state bailout Germany’s top airline received during the coronavirus crisis.

The subscription period for the widely-expected rights issue, involving the issue of about 597.7 million new shares, would run from Sept. 22 to October 5, Lufthansa said.

The airline will use the net proceeds to repay a chunk of the $10.5 billion government bailout it received last year to stay afloat throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) taking a stake in the group.

“We have always made it clear that we will only retain the stabilisation package for as long as it is necessary,” Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

“We are therefore proud that we can now deliver on our promise and repay the measures faster than originally expected. We can now fully focus on the further transformation of the Lufthansa Group,” he said.

READ MORE:Germany's Lufthansa gets massive $10B bailout to keep it flying

Company hopeful for third quarter