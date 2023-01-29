WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militant attacks kill over dozen in eastern DRC
The attacks come a week after militants linked to Daesh killed at least 23 people in a raid on an eastern village in the central African country.
Militant attacks kill over dozen in eastern DRC
In an attempt to stem the violence the government in May 2021 declared a state of alert in North Kivu and Ituri, replacing civil administrators with police and troops. / AFP Archive
January 29, 2023

A wave of attacks on villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo attributed to Daesh-affiliated ADF militants have killed at least 15 people, local officials said.

Sunday's killings come a week after a similar attack left at least 23 people dead.

"There were simultaneous attacks this Sunday between 4:00 and 5:00 am on three villages...," said local official Dieudonne Malangai.

"In Manyala village we found seven bodies... at Ofay, there were eight dead, including seven women," Malangai told AFP news agency, and indicated that the final toll might be higher.

A humanitarian source confirmed seven fatalities in Manyala and "at least eight" in Ofay.

"These ADF rebels also attacked Bandibese village but ran into resistance from soldiers who intervened and so there were no civilian deaths," Malangai said after the raids on three villages in Ituri province bordering Rwanda.

Recommended

"We are tired of giving the death toll day after day," he added.

ADF fighters were also blamed for last week's raids in the neighbouring province of North Kivu cost at least 23 lives while in the same province at least 14 people were killed in a bomb blast at a pentecostal church.

Daesh portrays the ADF as its central African incarnation.

In an attempt to stem the violence the government in May 2021 declared a state of alert in North Kivu and Ituri, replacing civil administrators with police and troops.

READ MORE:Several killed in eastern DRC attack blamed on Daesh-linked Ugandan group

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo