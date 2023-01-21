The relatives of two missing Mexican environmentalists, whose bullet-riddled vehicle was found abandoned, have lashed out at a transnational mining company, alleging the steel company Ternium has role in the men's disappearance.

Ricardo Lagunes, a lawyer, and Antonio Diaz, an Indigenous leader, were last seen attending an anti-mining gathering on Sunday in the town of San Miguel Aquila — a dangerous area controlled by rival drug cartels in the southern Michoacan state, home to a contentious iron ore mine.

Despite an urgent appeal by UN to find them, the activists remain unaccounted for.

Ternium is "one of the most powerful actors in the region," said Lucia Lagunes Gasca, sister of Lagunes, calling for fair investigation into the company's role in the alleged abductions.

She alleged the mining company's operations have not only harmed the environment but the community's "social fabric, generating conflicts and violence."

“We believe that the company could be involved, and that's why we are asking for the company to come clean," said Maraa de Jesus Lagunes, aunt of the missing lawyer.

Ternium strongly denied the allegations and expressed "solidarity" with the affected families.

In a statement carried by local news outlet SinEmbargo, Ternium said it stands "against any type of violence and categorically rejects any speculation and/or defamation that tries to associate it with any type of illegal activity."

Ternium said its mining operation in the municipality of Aquila "has all the valid permits from the corresponding authorities and according to agreements reached with the community of San Miguel de Aquila for more than ten years."

Lagunes reportedly played a key role in providing legal representation to the community of Aquila amid the negotiations concerning the operation of the Aquila mine in relation to its environmental, social and health effects on the community.