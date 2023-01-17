China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences.

Here are some key facts about the demographic crisis.

One-child policy

China implemented a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 in response to government concerns about the social and economic consequences of continued rapid population growth.

The policy, which limited families to one child, was strictly enforced with violators fined and mothers often forced to have abortions.

It resulted in many gender selective abortions due to a historical and cultural preference for families to have boys.

China has said that the policy averted 400 million births.

From 2016, all married couples were allowed to have a second child.

In 2021, Beijing said it would allow couples to have three children.

Incentives