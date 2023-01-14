The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have said.

Saad Al Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy, told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Summit on Saturday that a mild winter in Europe had seen prices come down, but that volatility would remain "for some time to come" given that there was not much gas coming into the market until 2025.

"The issue is what's going to happen when they (Europe) want to replenish their storages this coming year and the next year," he said, adding that energy producers were concerned about demand destruction.

Qatar is one of the world's top producers of liquefied natural gas.

The UAE is an OPEC oil producer that is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace Russian energy imports after supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow over its incursion into Ukraine.

The Qatari minister said he believed that Russian gas would eventually return to Europe.

